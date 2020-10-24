Bihar assembly election 2020: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate shot dead in Sheohar, 2 held

Patna: Shree Narayan Singh, a Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020, was shot dead by some unidentified persons at Hathsar village in Sheohar district on Saturday.

The Bihar Police have arrested two people in connection with the killing.

#UPDATE Bihar: Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate for #BiharElections, Narayan Singh - who was shot at in Hathsar village of Sheohar district - succumbs to his injuries. Two of his attackers arrested and admitted to hospital after they were injured. https://t.co/2echQZYpk6 pic.twitter.com/CAegbE5id1 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

The incident took place under Purnahiya police station and firing took place when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the election. The candidate and his supporters were immediately admitted to a hospital.

"The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and investigation Is going on,'' Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said

"Looking into the condition, the family has decided to take him to Sitamarhi. Around five to six people were involved in the firing," Rakesh Kumar said.

