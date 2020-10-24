हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar asembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election 2020: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate shot dead in Sheohar, 2 held

 Shree Narayan Singh, a Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020, was shot dead by some unidentified persons at Hathsar village in Sheohar district on Saturday.

Bihar assembly election 2020: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party&#039;s candidate shot dead in Sheohar, 2 held

Patna: Shree Narayan Singh, a Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020, was shot dead by some unidentified persons at Hathsar village in Sheohar district on Saturday.

The Bihar Police have arrested two people in connection with the killing.

 

 

The incident took place under Purnahiya police station and firing took place when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the election. The candidate and his supporters were immediately admitted to a hospital.

"The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and investigation Is going on,'' Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said

"Looking into the condition, the family has decided to take him to Sitamarhi. Around five to six people were involved in the firing," Rakesh Kumar said. 

