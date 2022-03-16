हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: BSEB to declare class 12 scores today, check onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: BSEB to declare class 12 scores today, check onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Pic for representational use only

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the much-awaited results of intermediate or class 12th exams on Wednesday (March 16, 2022).

In an official statement, the BSEB had said that the scores will be announced at 3 PM on its official website -  onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. 

Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

In line with CBSE, ICSE and other state boards, the BSEB has also bifurcated the academic year into 2 parts with approximately 50 per cent syllabus to be covered in each term. Around 29 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams which took place between February 1 to 14 across various centres in the state.

How to check Bihar Board Inter Result 2022:

 

1. Visit the official website of BSES - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, look for a result tab. Click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

3. Choose your stream and enter your roll number. 

4. Hit submit.

5. Your BSEB class 12th result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

6. Download your result for future reference.

Last year, Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and was the highest scorer in the arts stream. Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the science stream.

Sugandha Vanis scored 473 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the commerce stream. Last year, the overall pass percentage dipped slightly to 78.04% from 80.44%.

