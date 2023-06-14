JDU Calls Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Party ‘Small Shop' After Son Resigns As Bihar Minister

Patna: After the resignation of Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Santosh Suman created a huge political storm in Bihar, the state’s ruling party has called his party a “small shop” that is not viable in the current political situation. The remark was made by Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh while also admitting that his party wants the merger of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) into the JDU.

"We are trying the merger of HAM in JDU but Jitan Ram Manjhi did not agree to it and Santosh Suman has given his resignation from the post of cabinet minister. His resignation was accepted by the Chief Minister," Singh said. "... we are assuming that he has left the Mahagathbandhan," Singh said, adding that the JD-U proposed the merger as there is no benefit of "running small shops they are running".

Jolt To Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

Santosh Suman tendered his resignation from the state cabinet on Tuesday alleging 'pressure' to merge his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) with the Janata Dal (United). "I have sent my resignation to the chief minister and personally met Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (senior JD(U) leader and minister) to explain my point. I hope my resignation will be accepted. We are, though, not pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan," Santosh Suman told reporters earlier in the day.

Santosh Suman is the president of HAM and the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. He held the SC and ST welfare portfolio in Nitish Kumar's Mahagathbandhan cabinet of Bihar.

After tendering his resignation, Suman also pointed out that his father, who then headed the party, had decided to quit the NDA last year and join the Mahagathbandhan because of his loyalty towards Nitish Kumar. "It is for the CM to decide whether we be kept in the Mahagathbandhan or expelled. We will decide accordingly. But in view of the JD(U)'s proposal, I had to take a decision to save my party from extinction. Hence I resigned," he said.

Meanwhile, JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that he has a copy of Suman`s resignation letter, in which Suman cited "personal grounds" as the reason for his resignation. "He is not a minister anymore and not in Mahagathbandhan. If two parties merge together, it will make a stronger party. While the entire country is getting united, he is thinking otherwise," Chaudhary added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "CM Nitish Kumar has given all the respect to Jitan Ram Manjhi. He had made him the Chief Minister. His son was given the post of cabinet minister..."