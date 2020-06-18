हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Havildar Sunil Kumar

Last rites of Havildar Sunil Kumar, who was martyred in Galwan Valley face-off with China, performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who attained martyrdom during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 night, were performed in Maner area in Bihar’s capital Patna on Thursday.

Last rites of Havildar Sunil Kumar, who was martyred in Galwan Valley face-off with China, performed in Patna

Patna: The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who attained martyrdom during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 night, were performed in Maner area in Bihar’s capital Patna on Thursday.

A large number of people gathered to attend the last rites of the soldier who made supreme sacrifice for the motherland in the line of duty.

Havildar Sunil Kumar’s mortal remains were earlier brought to his residence in Patna.

A Guard of Honour was given to the deceased soldier at the Patna airport. 

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and several ministers including leaders of several parties paid floral tributes to the Indian Army braveheart at the Patna airport.

It my be noted that at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. 

Havildar Sunil Kumar Galwan Valley face-off China last rites Bihar
Andhra Pradesh, Bihar Legislative Councils elections on July 6
