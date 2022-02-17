हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Election 2022

'Nonsense and appalling': Nitish Kumar hits out at Punjab CM Channi over 'bhaiyas' remark

Punjab CM Channi courted controversy during a rally in poll-bound Punjab by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi "rule" the state.

&#039;Nonsense and appalling&#039;: Nitish Kumar hits out at Punjab CM Channi over &#039;bhaiyas&#039; remark

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lambasted Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his remarks that he “won’t let UP, Bihari bhaiyas" enter his state

Calling it “appalling”, Nitish Kumar sought to know if Channi was unaware how much people of Bihar have served Punjab. "This is nonsense. I am appalled at how people can say such things. Does he (Channi) not know how many people from Bihar live there (in Punjab) and how much they have served that land," he said.

Kumar, however, ducked queries about criticisms aimed at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whom the BJP, his ally, has accused of having egged on Channi.

Channi courted controversy during a rally in poll-bound Punjab by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi "rule" the state.

In a video that went viral on social media, Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," Channi said, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

The comment has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP and AAP. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the comment "very shameful". 

