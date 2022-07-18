Patna: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the condition of farmers is very bad in Bihar and asked them to be prepared for a `big agitation` from October to demand their rights. Tikait made this announcement while interacting with mediapersons here. He said the condition of farmers was extremely bad in the state. If necessary, he would meet the chief minister and ask him to address the situation, he added.

"It is not necessary for the farmers of Bihar to migrate to other states for jobs. If any farmer would get a genuine price for the crops, why would he go to other states? Similarly, if a labourer gets the job in the home state why would he go to other states to earn for their livelihood," Tikait said.

"The farmers of Bihar should come forward for their rights and raise their voices. We will interact with all small and large farmer`s organisations in Bihar to make them united and make them aware of the need to fight for their rights against the government. I will start campaigning in Bihar from October this year," Tikait said.

"At present, farmers` agitation is going on a small scale. They need to get united for a bigger fight against the government. The farmers of Bihar had a big contribution during agitation in Delhi. The farmers of Bihar are not getting adequate prices for their crops. This is the biggest worry for them. As they are protesting separately, their voice is not reaching the state government. I would appeal to the farmers of Bihar to prepare themselves for the struggle in the next few months," Tikait said.

The move of Tikait is important keeping in view that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will start a Padyatra from West Champaran in Bihar on October 2. Rakesh Tikait will also start the farmer`s agitation in Bihar in October.

