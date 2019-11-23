Robbers loot 55 kg of gold from financing company in Bihar's Hajipur

Hajipur: At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar. The looted jewellery is said to be worth Rs 20 crore.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M K Chaudhary said, "A company called Muthoot Finance has alleged that 55-kgs of gold was looted from their office by six armed men." Chaudhary added that a team is investigating the matter. Further details are awaited in this regard.

According to the police, the robbers tied up the bank manager and assaulted the guards and some of the employees before easily escaping from the crime scene. The miscreants had brought a bag with them which they used in the robbing.