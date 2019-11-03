Seven including two children killed during Chhath Puja in Bihar

New Delhi: Several unfortunate incidents marked the final day of Chhath Puja in Bihar, claiming several lives and leaving a few injured.

Samastipur

The first incident took place in Bihar's Samastipur where two people were crushed to death and several others were injured after the wall of a temple collapsed during the Chhath Puja. The incident took place due to the breaking of the wall of the old Kali temple located at village Badgaon in Hasanpur police station area.

According to the police, several people are feared to be trapped inside the debris.

Aurangabad

In Aurangabad, at least two children were killed after being crushed by a stampede during Chhath Puja. The deceased children were a six-year-old boy from Bihta in Patna and an 18-month-old girl from Bhojpur. A few people have also been injured in the stampede.

The incident took place at a Suryakund.

The cause of the stampede was an unexpectedly large turnaround for Chhath puja, according to the District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and SP Deepak Barnwal.

Saharsa

A 40-year-old man drowned while taking a bath at a ghat in Saharsa in Bihar. Due to the strong river current, the body is believed to have been swept away and has not been recovered yet. Meanwhile, the local divers are trying to trace the body of the deceased. The incident took place at Chhath ghat located at Sagma bridge in Itahari OP area of Banma.

Barh

A 25-year-old youth, identified as Rahul Kumar, resident of Bakhtiyarpur, drowned in Ganga river during the Chhath Puja. The deceased's body was pulled out of the river due to the efforts of family and local villagers.

Khagaria

An eight-year-old died due to drowning in Rukmania village of Beldore police station area of ​​Khagaria. With the efforts of locals present at the ghat, the child was pulled out of the river. However, by the time he was taken out of the water, he was dead. The police, upon reaching the site, took the body and sent it for post-mortem at Khagaria Sadar hospital. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash. As per police, he was offering water to Sun God when he lost his balance and went deep into the water.