हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
caste census

Will conduct Caste Census in Bihar soon, ensure its proper implementation: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has said that his government will seek a political consensus before taking up the Caste Census. 

Will conduct Caste Census in Bihar soon, ensure its proper implementation: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state government will conduct the Caste Census in the state soon. He, however, said that the government will seek a political consensus before taking up the Census.

Speaking to the reporters here, Kumar said, "We are committed to doing a caste Census in the state. We want to hold an all-party meeting to take everyone`s ideas and experiences. It will benefit all."

Highlighting the importance of the caste Census, the Chief Minister said that it will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society. "We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," he said.

 

 

Refuting the speculations of poll-strategist Prashant Kishor rejoining the JD(U) after he met him in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that it was a personal meeting and should not be seen with political colours.

"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor new? When I was sick, he called me up. When I went to Delhi, I met him. There is nothing political in this. It was a personal meeting," he said.

Notably, Kishor was expelled from the JD-U for "making controversial remarks". He was vice-president of JD (U) at the time of expulsion and was seen close to the Chief Minister. Kishor had worked with the grand alliance in the 2015 Assembly polls in Bihar. The grand alliance had included JD (U) and RJD but the two parties fell out with each other later. 

Kishor`s political consultancy group I-PAC had worked with the Trinamool Congress in the Bengal Assembly polls last year. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
caste censusBiharNitish KumarJanata Dal UnitedPrashant Kishor
Next
Story

Fodder scam: CBI court sentences RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5 years in jail, imposes Rs 60 Lakh fine

Must Watch

PT6M15S

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Vadra made an absurd statement, called terrorism an issue of meaningless.