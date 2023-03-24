A Brand Built On Love For Makeup: Shabnam Zaveri

Making natural beauty stand out is top of mind for makeup artist Shabnam Zaveri when she works. Shabnam Zaveri has years of experience in fashion photoshoots, creative studio photoshoots, makeup education, and product consultations. She has learned one universal rule from his clients: women love to feel beautiful, fresh, and flawless as they experience their day.

When she's on the clock, she might be using her brushes on Karishma Tanna, Shama Sikandar, Sambhavna Seth, Giorgia Andriani, Lizaa Malik, Gurmeet and Denina, Kritika Kamra, Qaiz Khan, Amit Sial, Ishita Dutta, Ojaswi Arora, Ihana Dhillon, Farrah Kader, and the list goes on. She has not only worked with Indian TV divas like Karishma Tanna and Kritika Kamra but also received numerous honors and distinctions, including a Master in Celebrity Bridal Makeup by Lara Dutta Bhupati. Shabnam Zaveri, who has been in the industry for a long time, is unquestionably an expert in her area and understands how to make a girl seem immaculate on her wedding day.

Shabnam is an Internationally Certified Artist for her abilities and the recipient of India's most prestigious Women Empowerment Award 2019. She was named Best Makeup Artist in Mumbai by Actress Sudha Chandran and Wrestling Champion Geeta Phogat. Shabnam Zaveri also owns her own Academy and Studio in Mumbai Central, where she has successfully trained over 300 students in personal grooming and professional courses. Shabnam Zaveri's love of makeup and beauty has been with them her entire life, which is why she has worked on more than 50 television commercials and print assignments.

She loves art and has always been passionate about one of the most exquisite art forms - makeup. Her services include on-site makeup and hair artistry for bridal and wedding parties, airbrushing, vintage styling, special occasions, and photoshoots.

She transforms clients into their best selves by drawing on her vast experience and training from the industry's most highly regarded professionals.