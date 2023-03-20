Ashish Sharma, His Journey from Delhi to Mumbai Is Really Inspiring

Producer Ashish Sharma is again back with a bang with not just one but four brand new music videos titling ‘Tumhe Mere Liye Hi Banaya Hai’ ‘Tum Bhi Pachtaoge’ ‘Bani Tu Mere Layi’ and ‘Adhoori’.

As it’s said that hard work never betrays anyone, the same is true in the success story of Ashish Sharma. Being an outsider in the industry, Ashish has managed to establish his name in the entertainment industry. His hard work, passion, and dedication towards his work has helped him to overcome all the hurdles and difficulties he faced initially.

Producer Ashish Sharma owns a production house named Mad Motion Pictures and started his journey as a producer with hindi feature film titling Master Plan Ek Rahaysa starring Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor, Indra Kumar and many others. After this, he ventured into Punjabi film industry and produced a feature film titling ‘Karma Di Khed’ which got released on all media including official YouTube channel ‘Team DS Creation and got immense appreciation.