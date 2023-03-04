Author, Youth Icon Kartikeya Ladha Decodes His Recent Bestseller 'Unherd'

New Delhi: 'Unherd' is a book that conveys the story of the protagonist James, who is a New York-based lawyer and goes through the unhearing process. It has become a global movement that is inspiring more people to break out of their conditionings, limiting belief systems and fear-driven mechanisms. In a recent conversation, author and youth icon Kartikeya Ladha opened up on his experience of writing this book and decoded many secrets.

Q: What made you think of the title ‘Unherd’?

A: Herd mindset is something all of us are familiar with. Unherd was coined whilst keeping in mind the need of the hour for the collective human consciousness to break out of this herd mindset.

It is a mindset, or a way of operating that has us functioning in very limiting ways, without being able to utilise our limitless potential in expanding our consciousness.

Q: What challenges did you face in creating a niche for your book?

A: With Unherd we are going to the masses and the first step before going to the masses was to create a niche loyal following of readers, which happened through my first two books, Dream Beyond Shadows and Life Unknown.

I would say creating that initial readership was like creating any other start-up, where you have to reach out to people with an authentic story or a product you believe is somehow going to help improve their lives.

Q: What is your definition of self-realisation and what unique experience do you bring to the table with Unherd?



A: In my opinion, there’s no one definition of self-realisation or truth for that matter. I think all of us are on our own unique journeys of figuring out things in our own ways, and there’s no right and wrong in the process of doing so.

What truly matters, I believe is our ability to keep on checking within to see if what we are doing is coming from the source within us. If it truly is the calling of our hearts. More than believing in anything outside of us, we must realise the power within and let that be our guide.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being an author in this niche and what do you think sets this book apart from other books in its genre?



A: Unherd is no longer in a niche segment. Every day I am getting messages from people from different age brackets, nations, gender, race, class and all forms of humanely created labels that act as barriers of separation.

This book is no longer a book, but a manifesto of a universal spark that speaks to everyone and anyone.

It connects with people’s hearts. The source of love within them.

Q: What are your thoughts on writer’s block?



A: It’s given too much weight to this word ‘writer’s block’. I think it’s part of the process. When you’re in the flow you write a book, and there comes a time to take a break afterward, which is normal.

It’s like when a mother gives birth to a child, the body needs some time to heal afterward before becoming ready to give birth to another.

Any piece of art, such as books like children. They are all manifestations of creative energy. Once you have gone through the labour, you need time to integrate everything before starting with another creation.

Q: What advice would you give to millennials who are following the herd?

A: I would say, whatever doubts, insecurities or fears that are holding you back. You must break free from them. You have got to live your every day as if it was your last day in life. The present moment is the only moment that matters, so you got to make it count and do what’s truly inside you.