Celebrity Stylist Milli Mehndiratta Takes Over Social Media With Her Compelling Content

The world has witnessed the rise of too many male professionals and business owners who have had their sweet journey to success in their respective industries. Most of these stories about men taking over their chosen sectors have also been celebrated across the world. How often have people heard, read more and celebrated the successes of highly driven and determined female professionals and business minds worldwide? Well, the times have definitely changed for the better and more and more women are becoming frontrunners in several industries while also getting their due. We noticed how Milli Mehndiratta, too, rose to fame and massive success as a woman of passion and pure talent.

Milli Mehndiratta has proved how success can come to all those who work for it day in and day out and who never doubt their visions or goals, no matter how unattainable it may feel at the beginning. She proved her mettle in the social media game as a one-of-a-kind content creator, diving deep into niches like fashion, beauty and fitness and positively influencing young minds, women and others through her compelling content. She has also risen to the top as a celebrity stylist whose fashion game has always been on point.

For over five years, she has seen only a steady incline in her growth, thriving on her credibility, honesty and authenticity as a digital creator. However, what has also helped her garner more headlines is her magazine “FABLOOK,” which she co-owns with her husband, Ankit Chadha. Together they started this magazine in 2018, and today they have brought great glory to the same as a renowned luxury fashion, beauty, fitness and wedding magazine.