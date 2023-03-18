Dora Sai Teja, The Multi-Talented Content Creator Taking Telugu States by Storm

Dora Sai Teja, a multi-talented artist and content creator, has taken the Telugu digital space by storm. With 3.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Tejindia, and a massive following of 144k on Instagram, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Starting his content creation journey at the age of 17, Dora Sai Teja has created relatable content that has resonated with his audience. His stories and series are inspiring and connect with viewers on a deeper level, making him stand out in the crowded digital space.

His talent does not stop at content creation; he is also a skilled director and actor. As a voice-over artist, he has lent his voice to characters in Disney cartoons like Pokemon (Yash character), and Netflix series (Elite, The Classroom, Money Heist Season 6).