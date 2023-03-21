RJ Mahvash's Show 'Bold Or Bowled' Is Grabbing Eyeballs

Entertainment has been an indispensable part of our lives. In the last few years, audiences have got a plethora of options to get entertained through different mediums. Be it radio, television, cinema, or digital media, these mediums have positively impacted everyone’s lives. Now that social media platforms have flourished in the past decade, many creative professionals have taken a digital approach by following the trend of creating relatable content.

Leveraging the power of social media, RJ Mahvash has expanded her reach beyond radio by becoming one of the most sought-after content creators. Having made a successful career as a radio jockey, she has carved her name as a prolific digital creator. Thanks to her spontaneous content creation skills which have made her a household name on the internet. With years of experience, RJ Mahvash rose to fame after her prank videos went viral.

RJ Mahvash has always believed that entertaining people is the primary goal of her life. Besides creating funny content and prank videos, she became the first digital creator to launch her exclusive show on Instagram called ‘BOLD or BOWLED’. The online show has grabbed eyeballs with spicy and bold questions for celebrity guests. For the same, she has already shot with celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Badshah, Aparshakti Khurana, Adah Sharma, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam among others.

With ‘BOLD or BOWLED’ becoming a hit among users on the gram, RJ has created a niche in the digital space. Speaking about how she conceptualized the show, Mahvash said, “We all go through different struggles in life. And to burst the stress around life's struggles, social media has been to the rescue. That’s how the idea of ‘BOLD or BOWLED’ happened. I wanted to spread joy in people’s lives and make everyone laugh out loud with their favourite celebrities revealing unusual secrets about them.”

Maintaining consistency and bringing innovative trends in her content has helped RJ build a strong fanbase over the web space. One of her most viral yet controversial videos was with Deepak Kalal when she threw him out of the studio after he made nasty remarks against women. While her videos are funny to tickle everyone's bones, she often takes a stand for women in different situations.

In the past, Mahvash hosted Playground Season 1 for Amazon Mini TV starring CarryMinati, Triggered Insaan, Scout and Mortal. On the professional front, RJ Mahvash has a handful of collaborations in the pipeline with artists and brands. More so, the ‘Playground’ host is in talks to create an exclusive and one-of-a-kind celebrity talk show which she aims to launch later this year.