Scroll Punjab’s humanitarian works inspire other budding firms and brands to do their best

Scroll Punjab and Founder Malkeet Singh donated a sum amount from their funds to meaningful causes.

It may take years for a company or brand to build its name and position in its respective industry. Most of these companies gained such momentum because they did not just acquire massive success in their sectors but also went ahead in doing much beyond focusing on their personal wins. It is time to speak more about such brands and companies that involve themselves as a team in varied humanitarian works and causes as well, to put forth a positive message out there for the world to learn something and, most importantly, inspire them to be and do better through their work

Among tons of such companies doing so well in their niches, recently, we saw how the team at Scroll Punjab stamped its name prominent by exceeding in their generous works. Founder of Scroll Punjab Malkeet Singh and his team decided to come forward to be of help to the ones in need, and thus, they donated 30% of their profits to meaningful causes and non-profits.

Serving as a great example to other budding entrepreneurs, business owners, and rising companies across fields, Malkeet Singh says that he always believed in working for the good of others and thus, being of help to people through his company came as a natural instinct to him. He always wanted to work toward bettering lives, communities and societies and what better way to do that than through his own company, he states.

“Being a selfless soul is in the hands of people, and if they aim to transform the lives of even one person, they will find themselves already on the path of altruism and kindness,” says Malkeet Singh. Adding further, he says that they came together as a team to help meaningful causes because they found themselves responsible toward people and society. He wants other business owners to understand that it is only through giving back to people that entrepreneurs and their companies can truly flourish in their industries.

In the end, it is all about having a genuine purpose in life.