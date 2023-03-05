Sid-Kiara Wedding Photographer Siddharth Sharma, Team Sets Inspiration For To-Be Brides And Grooms

It's been days since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot, but we still can't get those dreamlike pictures out of our minds—or even our sight! The photographs took social media by storm and is ‘the most’ liked Instagram post in India. While these photos have set a trend, Siddharth Sharma and this team are creative minds with ace shutter skills behind them. They have made an unmissable mark!



The first three pictures have made netizens go gaga. Not only were they widely shared and re-posted, but they were also recreated by thousands. Needless to say, Siddharth Sharma and his team turned out to be trendsetters. The images captured by their lens have inspired a cosmic number of wedding photographers and to-be brides and grooms. Today, amidst the wedding boom, we see a plethora of other photographs in which the couple is looking at each other while their hands are joined.



From Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube to Google searches, you will find their recreated photos everywhere. Taking to this humongous response, Siddharth Sharma says, "This is crazy! Though I didn't expect this kind of buzz, it's even more heartening to see my team get appreciated too. We were just focused on capturing each memory and emotion that the duo would cherish later. I am really happy that people are liking our work."