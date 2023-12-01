NEW DELHI: Inspite of 'Dunki' releasing worldwide in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan fans from across the world will make the journey to watch Dunki in India this December. Drawn by the film's captivating visuals and emotions that evoke memories of their loved ones back home, the fans yearn for the unique joy of experiencing an Shah Rukh Khan film with their families and friends during this festive season. Hailing from diverse corners of the world, these fans are set to create a global celebration for their favourite star.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs, renowned for their innovative ways of connecting with the star and promoting his films, are once again stepping up their game for Dunki. In a unique twist, mirroring the film's theme where SRK's character crosses borders for his loved ones, albeit through the Dunki route—an illegal immigration path in the film, the fans will choose the legal way to travel. The sentiment of making a journey for loved ones resonates strongly with the fans, creating a beautiful parallel with the film's narrative.

A source reveals, "Dunki will be available in the countries where these fans reside. However the visuals from 'Dunki' reminded them of their families and friends back home in India, and they want to savour the joy of an SRK film with their loved ones this holiday season. Fans are making the journey from Nepal, Canada, the United States of America, the UAE, and more to catch this film in India, their homeland, While the exact count of traveling fans is unknown, it's expected to exceed to be around 500+."

With 'Dunki' slated for release on December 21st, the excitement among fans is reaching new heights. The recently unveiled 'Dunki Drop 1' (video unit) and the soul-stirring 'Dunki Drop 2: Lutt Putt Gaya' song have already immersed fans in a world of love, friendship, and family.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, and is slated to release on December 21, 2023.