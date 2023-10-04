trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670625
12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's Film Trailer Sparks Fan Frenzy on Twitter, Check Netizens' Reactions

'12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey, Pallak Lalwani, Sanjay Bishnoi and Harish Khanna, is an upcoming drama film written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The trailer for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film '12th Fail' featuring the talented Vikrant Massey was dropped on October 3. The release of this trailer has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among movie enthusiasts, sending social media platforms into a frenzy. '12th Fail' seems to have struck a chord with the audience, thanks to its intriguing narrative and Vikrant Massey's compelling performance. 

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of a young man navigating the challenges of education, dreams, and relationships, promising a relatable and emotional journey for viewers. From the very moment the trailer hit the internet, netizens have been pouring out their adoration for this promising venture. This is what they have to say:

A user wrote, "Vikrant sir thanks for making this movie in kafi time se mulagat nahi hui thi apse."

Another user wrote, "This man @vikrantmassey."

 

A fan wrote, "Vikrant Massey playing the lead role."

Another wrote, "All the best cheeteh @vikrantmassey"

"Bhaiya you are outstanding @vikrantmassey"

"Wow. What an actor @vikrantmassey is. Outstanding"

"@vikrantmassey Outstanding performance"

"What a powerful performance @vikrantmassey"

"Kamaaal hai @vikrantmassey

"Aur Rocky bhai @anshumaan_pushkar"

"Zero se restart @vikrantmassey "

"Vikrant! You are a gem"

"Vikarant @vikrantmassey rocks Sir I waiting your movie"

With Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the helm, known for his impeccable storytelling and cinematic brilliance, '12th Fail' appears to be a promising addition to his illustrious filmography. The trailer's release has raised the stakes even higher, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film's full release.
 

