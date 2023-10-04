New Delhi: The trailer for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film '12th Fail' featuring the talented Vikrant Massey was dropped on October 3. The release of this trailer has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among movie enthusiasts, sending social media platforms into a frenzy. '12th Fail' seems to have struck a chord with the audience, thanks to its intriguing narrative and Vikrant Massey's compelling performance.



The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of a young man navigating the challenges of education, dreams, and relationships, promising a relatable and emotional journey for viewers. From the very moment the trailer hit the internet, netizens have been pouring out their adoration for this promising venture. This is what they have to say:

VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA - ZEE STUDIOS COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME… ‘12TH FAIL’ TRAILER OUT NOW… 27 OCT RELEASE… In the journey of life, it’s not about where you start, but how you restart.#VidhuVinodChopra returns to the director’s chair with #12thFail… #ZeeStudios and… pic.twitter.com/GeXwOE2iOx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023

An Important - Inspiring Story



First Rate Execution by VVC sir (as per trailer)



A terrific lead actor Vikrant Massey



This is definitely going to be a Film I'd Love ...#12thFail A Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film@VVCFilms @VikrantMasseyhttps://t.co/afqUZlSMmu — _______ (@cagnibha) October 3, 2023

As a fan of meaningful cinema, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's #12thFail has me eagerly awaiting its release. The combination of talent and his storytelling is a complete recipe for success. Can not wait to see the film. #12thFail A Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film@VVCFilms

@VikrantMassey — Vanshita (@Vanshit56597160) October 3, 2023

Ye film hai ise dekha jana chahiye Kamal ka trailer hai — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) October 3, 2023

The emotions in the 12th Fail trailer are so raw and real. A beautiful reminder that it's okay to stumble, as long as we #Restart and keep moving forward. — ASHISHA SINGH RAJPUT (@AshishaRajput19) October 3, 2023

Looks interesting! — Dear Diya (@DiyaInspires) October 3, 2023

A user wrote, "Vikrant sir thanks for making this movie in kafi time se mulagat nahi hui thi apse."



Another user wrote, "This man @vikrantmassey."

A fan wrote, "Vikrant Massey playing the lead role."



Another wrote, "All the best cheeteh @vikrantmassey"



"Bhaiya you are outstanding @vikrantmassey"



"Wow. What an actor @vikrantmassey is. Outstanding"



"@vikrantmassey Outstanding performance"



"What a powerful performance @vikrantmassey"



"Kamaaal hai @vikrantmassey



"Aur Rocky bhai @anshumaan_pushkar"



"Zero se restart @vikrantmassey "



"Vikrant! You are a gem"



"Vikarant @vikrantmassey rocks Sir I waiting your movie"



With Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the helm, known for his impeccable storytelling and cinematic brilliance, '12th Fail' appears to be a promising addition to his illustrious filmography. The trailer's release has raised the stakes even higher, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film's full release.

