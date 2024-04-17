Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANIL KAPOOR

30 years Of '1942 A Love Story': Makers Celebrate Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala's Masterpiece

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was one a kind as it beautifully merged love, sacrifice and patriotism, and emerged as a cinematic gem that not only swept audiences off their feet but also garnered critical acclaim and accolades galore. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

30 years Of '1942 A Love Story': Makers Celebrate Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala's Masterpiece Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Anil Kapoor-starrer '1942 A Love Story' completes 30 years of its theatrical release. The film, which also featured Manisha Koirala in the lead, is remembered for its timeless romance, unforgettable melodies, and unparalleled cinematic brilliance. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was one a kind as it beautifully merged love, sacrifice and patriotism, and emerged as a cinematic gem that not only swept audiences off their feet but also garnered critical acclaim and accolades galore. 

Celebrating 30 years of the film, the makers shared a video, which featured Vidhu Vinod Chopra sharing anecdotes as well as behind-the-scene moments of Anil and Manisha. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence, the film continues to remain etched in people's mind and soul because of Anil Kapoor's impeccable portrayal of the charismatic and charming Naren Singh. The film's timeless appeal is also a testament to Anil's prowess as a performer! One cannot not talk about the music of '1942: A Love Story'. Its soul-stirring music, composed by the musical maestro R.D. Burman, continues to resonate with audiences, transcending time and space. Songs like "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha," "Rim Jhim Rim Jhim," and "Kuch Na Kaho" still serve as an ode to love. 

The film is also a reflection on how Anil Kapoor has continued to charm the audience even now. The actor is basking in the success of his two latest releases - Animal and Fighter. Both the films are having a good run even on the OTT platform. Now, he's looking forward to the release of 'Subedaar', a Suresh Triveni directorial. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?