30 YEARS OF HUM AAPKE HAIN KOUN

30 Years Of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Anupam Kher Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With Throwback Photos

 Veteran actor Anupam Kher reminisced about the memories associated with the movie, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 01:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: It's been 30 years since the release of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, and this timeless film remains incredibly popular. Veteran actor Anupam Kher reminisced about the memories associated with the movie.

Kher took to his Instagram handle to mark this day on August 5 with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.
One of the photos features all the star cast with Anupam in the middle.

The next image shows Kher with director Sooraj and co-stars Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, and Alok Nath.
Sharing the post, he wrote, "30 Years of #HUMAAPKEHAINKoUN !!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "One of favourite movie."

Another user commented, "All time favorite."

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' also stars Anupam Kher, the late Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and Renuka Shahane among many others.

The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. It is a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family. Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character Prem in the film. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

With a length of almost three and a half hours, the film had a whopping 14 songs, all of which went on to become evergreen classics.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has kickstarted the shoot of the highly anticipated movie 'The India House', marking it his 542nd film.

Kher is also gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'. 'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday.

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

