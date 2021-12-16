'83' gets standing ovation at Red Sea International Festival

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated film '83' received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The video of the film receiving a standing ovation went viral on Twitterverse.

Helmed by director Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen clapping and joining his hands in gratitude for the great response.Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, along with director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the Jeddah Film Festival.

The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where '83' was screened for the audience.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83', which will hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

