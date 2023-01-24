topStoriesenglish2565387
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ALL THAT BREATHES

95th Oscar: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' Bags Docu Feature Film Nomination

The documentary has nominated alongside films such as 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The documentary has been nominated alongside films such as 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.
  • The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times -- a black kite.

Trending Photos

95th Oscar: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' Bags Docu Feature Film Nomination

New Delhi: Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's directorial 'All That Breathes' has made it to the 95th Oscar Awards after it got nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The documentary has been nominated alongside films such as 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.

The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times -- a black kite.

Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar for best live-action short film last year, and Allison Williams, who currently stars in the horror hit 'M3GAN', announced the nominees.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media