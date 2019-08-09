A rewarding day: Akshay Kumar on 'PadMan' winning National Film Award

A call from wife Twinkle Khanna made superstar Akshay Kumar's day as on Friday, their 2018 movie 'PadMan' won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. It's been a 'rewarding day' for Akshay and calls for a double celebration as the Marathi film 'Chumbak', which he presented, fetched a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Swanand Kirkire.

"I was in the midst of 'Mission Mangal' promotions when Tina (Twinkle) called me asking if it was true? If 'PadMan' had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news," the 51-year-old actor said in a statement.

'PadMan' is based on the story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. He created menstrual hygiene in his village and is credited with the invention of low-cost sanitary pad making machine.

The film marked Twinkle's debut as a producer and was directed by R Balki. Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte co-starred Akshay in 'PadMan'.

"I remember it was on the sets of 'PadMan' only that Sonam and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards. So life has come a full circle and I couldn't be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course R Balki for putting it all together and the entire team behind 'PadMan'," Akshay said.

"Not just that, 'Chumbak', a Marathi film I presented, Swanand Kirkire won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for that film. Overall, it's been a rewarding day," he added.

Akshay, in 2017, won his first National Award for 'Rustom' and in the same year, Sonam received a Special Mention from the jury for 'Neerja'.