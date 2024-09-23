Aamir Khan Is 'So Proud of Kiran' As ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Secures Oscar 2025 Entry

Aamir Khan has consistently delivered impactful cinema, establishing himself as a master storyteller. His films not only captivate audiences, but also gain recognition on both national and international platforms. In the past, films like 'Lagaan' and 'Taare Zameen Par,' which were produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, have made their way to the Oscars. Now, Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies,' produced under Aamir Khan Productions, has also earned its place at the prestigious Academy Awards.

Upon hearing the news of 'Laapataa Ladies' being selected for the Oscars, Aamir Khan expressed his joy, stating, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars.”

He further added, ''My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given 'Laapataa Ladies'. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix, who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard work has paid off."

In closing, Aamir expressed his hopes for the film's success, ''Thank you, everyone. Here’s hoping that 'Laapataa Ladies' is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy. Love, A."

With 'Laapataa Ladies' making headlines, anticipation is also building for Aamir Khan’s upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' which will star him alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film centers around Down Syndrome, and Aamir aims to spark conversations about the condition with this sensitive portrayal. Fans are eagerly awaiting Aamir’s return to the big screen with yet another thought-provoking narrative.