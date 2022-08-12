NewsEntertainmentMovies
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan makes rare balcony appearance with daughter Ira on Laal Singh Chaddha release day - See Pics

The eagerly awaited film has been unanimously praised by one and all.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan worldwide.
  • It has garnered thunderous responses and fabulous reviews from the audience, industry and critics alike.

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan makes rare balcony appearance with daughter Ira on Laal Singh Chaddha release day - See Pics

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan worldwide, has garnered thunderous response and fabulous reviews from the audience, industry and critics alike. 

The eagerly awaited film has been unanimously praised by one and all.

On the day of the movie's release, Mr. Perfectionist was caught on camera standing in his balcony along with his daughter, Ira Khan.

Interestingly, what caught our attention besides Aamir chatting with Ira is the Indian flag tied to the railing of his balcony. Looks like the superstar is endorsing our honourable Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi's 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga campaign!

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film is the Hindi remake of Hollywood's popular movie 'Forrest Gump.'

Live Tv

Aamir khanira khanlaal singh chaddhalaal singh chaddha release dateLaal Singh Chaddha bo collection

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections