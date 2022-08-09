NewsEntertainmentMovies
Aamir Khan nervous ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release, says 'it's been over 48 hours I've not slept'

Laal Singh Chaddha release: Helmed by Advait Chandan, `Laal Singh Chaddha` is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film `Forrest Gump` which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently very busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer `Laal Singh Chaddha.`During a recent media interaction, the `3 Idiots` actor revealed that he has not been able to sleep for the past 48 hours because of his film. Aamir stated, "I am very nervous right now, it`s been 48 hours I have not slept. I am not joking, I am not able to sleep. My brain is in overdrive, so I read books or play chess online. I will be able to sleep only after 11 August."

On being asked, that what is he going to do after the release of the film on August 11, Aamir said, "I will finally sleep after 11, I think me and Advait (director of `Laal Singh Chadha`) will sleep peacefully and then when we wake up, the audience will tell us whether they liked the film or not. Will wake up and discover."

The `Lagaan` actor talked about his way of getting an authentic reaction from the fans, and said, "I walk around in different theatres to watch the audience`s genuine reaction to the film. The audience doesn`t know that I am present in the hall. For the first week, I visit different cities and different halls to get the unfiltered reaction of the audience from the projection window or from the side doors. It depends on the theatre, where the hiding spot is better. Through this, I get an unfiltered response from the audience. If the audience knew that I am present in the hall, then the reaction may be different, but I want to experience a natural response from the public."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, `Laal Singh Chaddha` is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film `Forrest Gump` which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

It is scheduled to release on August 11. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of the film. 

 

