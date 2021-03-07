Aamir Khan revisits lover boy role, romances Elli AvrRam in 'Har Funn Maula' song, first look poster out

NEW DELHI: In an unlikely but exciting collaboration, dancer Elli AvrRam and superstar Aamir Khan will be seen romancing on-screen in a new song ‘Har Funn Maula’ for Kunal Kapoor's upcoming release ‘Koi Jaane Na’. Recently, Elli AvrRam of Bigg Boss 7 fame took to her Instagram to share a poster of the music video with Aamir and her posing intimately.

In the photo, Aamir is seen wearing a dark blue casual blazer over a light blue shirt, looking absolutely dapper. On the other hand, dancer Elli AvrRam looks stunning in a shimmery heart-shaped neck dress and lovely curls.

She captioned the photo with a quirky caption sparking excitement among fans about the release of the movie and song. She wrote, “He's the Jack of all trades, she's the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on March 10. #KoiJaaneNaMovie. #HarFunnMaula.” Several of her celebrity friends such as Ali Merchant, Priya Banerjee, Toranj Kayvon and Evelyn Sharma flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

Actress Krystle D'souza dropped several heart emojis whereas popular dancer Mukti Mohan wrote, 'Wow'. Actress Evelyn Sharma commented, "Amazing!!! I can’t wait to see this!!"

The upcoming movie 'Koi Jaane Na' directed by Amin Hajee is a psychological-thriller starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. Hajee’s longtime friend, Aamir Khan will be making a special appearance in the movie through the song ‘Har Funn Maula’.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, directed by Advait Chandan. The film is set to release during Christmas this year.