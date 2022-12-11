Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Dangal’ feature on Top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009

New Delhi: For decades, Aamir Khan has served us with several films from different genres and they hold a special place in the audience’s heart but there is something about films like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Dangal’ since they have still managed to stay among the top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films.

Aamir Khan has given some of the most influential cult films to the audience. While these films created examples of true box office success at the time of their release, they are still the most successful films ever made in Indian cinema which still says relevant after recently Ormax dropped their report of the top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films.

As per the Ormax report, two of Aamir Khan's films ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Dangal’ are still on the top of the list of Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films, since 2009. This is an absolute example of the success that despite being several movies old in this industry, Aamir Khan starrer films are still topping the charts, after years of their release.

Top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009: Hindi version of Kantara enters the top 5 #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/KSdHW1C6Bj — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) December 8, 2022

When ‘3 Idiots’ was released in 2009, this interesting and captivating story based on the education system garnered immense love from the audience for creating records at the national and international box office. On the other hand, ‘Dangal’ was released in 2016 and introduced an inspirational real-life story based on the journey of former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat, and his dream of winning a gold medal for his country in the Commonwealth Games through his daughters Geeta and Babita. These films paved paths of success around the world and went on to create history with their phenomenal blockbuster successes.