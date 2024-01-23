Aamir Khan’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Trailer To Drop In Theatres With Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Kiran Rao is returning to the direction with the much-awaited 'Laapataa Ladies'. Since the announcement of the film was made, the excitement among the fans and the audiences has been palpable, and the anticipation has reached a level of high with the teaser of the film. The teaser has left everyone impressed with a glimpse into the uproarious comedy adventure of the film's world, featuring the promising lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel.

Ever since the release of the teaser, the masses have been waiting for the trailer of the film to come out, and in an exciting development, it is being learned that the trailer of Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, will be attached exclusively to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama Fighter.

Aamir Khan Productions films are always known for big screen experience, and keeping this in mind, the director Kiran Rao has decided to screen the trailer of the film Fighter so that the masses can get to experience the world of the film on the big screens.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.