Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana's romantic song 'Hone Laga' from Antim: The Final Truth - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of 'Antim: The Final Truth' have dropped a new romantic song titled 'Hone Laga' online today. This romantic musical rendition shows off the heartwarming chemistry between Aayush Sharma's Rahuliya and Manda played by Mahima Makwana.

The soothing and soulful song has been sung by the delightful vocals of Jubin Nautiyal. Although set in a spacious set-up, the song has a pretty intimate nature and vibe to it.

The music to 'Hone Laga' is composed by Ravi Basrur, lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Jubin Nautiyal has lent his vocals to the song. Shabina Khan and Umesh Jadhav have choreographed the song.

Antim: The Final Truth will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.