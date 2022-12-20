topStoriesenglish
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

Abhishek Banerjee’s Janna is the only character that is explored in Stree, Stree 2 and Bhediya

While Janna is an interesting character, it is certainly Abhishek Banerjee’s portrayal of it that audiences wanted to see more of him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

New Delhi: In the world of cinema, the character ends with a story or is continued in a sequel. But have we ever seen the same character being explored in other movies? Never!! This is for the first time a character’s potential has been tapped into by the makers and is being carried forward. The character is Abhishek Banerjee’s Janna who was first introduced in Stree in 2018, was last seen in Bhediya, and will now be continued in Stree 2. Abhishek Banerjee, who has seen a rise in his career post the success of Stree has done justice to Janna’s frame, body, and mind, creating a legacy nobody has ever witnessed before. 

While Janna is an interesting character, it is certainly Abhishek Banerjee’s portrayal of it that audiences wanted to see more of him. He was one of the main reasons why Janna became a huge hit and gets a justified carry forward in other Bollywood stories. Despite having stars for leads in all these films, it was Banerjee’s authentic depiction of Janna that stood out and is the reason for him to enter the world of Bhediya and now Stree 2 . Janna is now being explored in three films and this certainly proves Banerjee’s characterization of it has led him to become one of the most appeared characters in Amar Kaushik's horror comedy universe. 

Abhishek Banerjee’s character Janaradhan was last seen in Bhediya and was loved by the audience. Many called him the show stealer and were completely impressed by him in the film. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ and will be seen Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Apurva, Rana Naidu amongst many others.

 

