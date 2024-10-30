Advertisement
AZAAD

Abhishek Kapoor’s Epic Action Adventure Film Titled 'AZAAD', Set To Introduce Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani - Teaser In Cinemas On Diwali

Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is already creating buzz and is set for a grand release on the big screen in January 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Abhishek Kapoor’s Epic Action Adventure Film Titled 'AZAAD', Set To Introduce Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani - Teaser In Cinemas On Diwali Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Intriguing  audience with the anticipation for the title of his next, director Abhishek Kapoor is set to give audiences a special gift this Diwali. The makers have finally revealed the title of his big screen adventure - AZAAD. Mounted to be an unforgettable experience, this exciting film marks the acting debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, alongside Ajay Devgn in a powerful role and the dazzling presence of Diana Penty.

Just as the title stirred excitement, the Azaad teaser is going to be a treasure hunt for audiences at the cinemas this Diwali. The teaser of this exciting new project will be seen with the Diwali big releases including Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres and audiences can experience this  cinematic world, created by Abhishek Kapoor starting 1st November.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, celebrated for acclaimed films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Azaad promises to be another captivating cinematic saga. Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is already creating buzz and is set for a grand release on the big screen in January 2025.

