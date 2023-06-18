'Adipurush' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-Starrer Remains Rock Steady, Mints Rs 240 Cr

New Delhi: While 'Adipurush' released to a grand response on Friday, troll propaganda followed it soon. But it couldn’t break the might this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer carried. The film opened to great box office numbers on day 1. It collected Rs 140 crores globally, surpassing the trade predictions of a 100 crore opening day collection. On its day 2 also the film has been standing strong at the box office.

It has raked in Rs 100 crores on the second day with its total collection standing at Rs 240 crores globally. While the mythological drama has witnessed stability in its business, this feat only traces back to the time when Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 saw a dip on day 2 at the box office.

A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the *advance bookings* were an indicator of the fact… As expected, #Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1… Fri ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice#Adipurush at *national… pic.twitter.com/dCoIcd4L70 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2023

For those who don’t know, Baahubali: The Conclusion saw a drop in its collection on day 2. In fact, many magnum opuses like RRR, and KGF 2 also saw a drop on its day 2 box office collection but this drop was only for them to bounce back even in a better way. However, Har Bhartiya Ki Adipurush is creating a new record by having a strong stand even on its second day.

Adipurush seems to have taken a small flight on Saturday, but it is only to soar higher. And hopefully, it will be just like these other blockbusters did. The film has been receiving strong word of mouth and is only bound to rise to blockbuster status in the coming days.