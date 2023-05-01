Adipurush: Fans Recreate Kriti Sanon's Look Janaki, Posters Go Viral On Internet

New Delhi: Ever since the motion poster and the look of Kriti Sanon as Janaki from her upcoming 'Adipurush' has been released, the actress has been garnering immense love from the audience and the critics. While everyone has been hailing her as the perfect choice to play the role of Sita in the Indian mythological film, now the craze seems to be taking over across social media as fans are constantly recreating her poster on their reels. The actress is looking ethereal and truly mesmerizing as Sita in the new poster.

Kirti, who is a force to reckon with in the industry is the perfect choice for Sita. The actress boasts of a huge fan following throughout the nation, and has won millions of hearts with her humility and humble demeanour.

Other than 'Adipurush', the actress has an interesting line-up of movies this year. She will be seen reuniting with her 'Heropanti' co-star Tiger Shroff for 'Ganapath' which is scheduled to release in October. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' in the pipeline, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.