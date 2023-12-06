Aditya Roy Kapur And Rumoured Girlfriend Ananya Panday Spotted Together At ‘The Archies’ Screening – WATCH

New Delhi: On December 7, the highly anticipated Netflix original film ‘The Archies’ will debut. The wait is finally over as ‘The Archies’, which also stars Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and a number of up-and-coming talents, features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. A star-studded crowd attended a special screening of ‘The Archies’ last night, which was held in anticipation of its imminent release. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who are rumoured to be dating, attracted the most attention among the many celebrities that attended the film.

Amidst swirling rumours of a budding romance, Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday made a notable appearance together at the special screening of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film ‘The Archies’ on Tuesday evening. The event, held at a prominent Mumbai venue, attracted a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.

As paparazzi captured the arrivals, Ananya Panday, resplendent in a sleek black dress, and Aditya Roy Kapur, exuding elegance in a navy suit, were spotted mingling amidst the crowd. While maintaining a cordial distance for the cameras, the rumoured couple was seen engaging in animated conversations, hinting at a comfortable rapport.

Their presence at the screening further fuelled speculations about their relationship status, which has been the subject of much media attention in recent months. Though neither actor has officially confirmed the rumours, their repeated public appearances and undeniable chemistry have kept the rumour mill churning.

While the couple remains tight-lipped about their personal connection, their undeniable chemistry and growing comfort level in each other's company suggest that there's a special bond between them. Whether they choose to officially acknowledge their relationship or not, their presence together at ‘The Archies’ screening has undoubtedly added fuel to the fire, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their intriguing story.