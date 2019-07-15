After 'Badhaai Ho', Neena Gupta-Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

New Delhi: After enticing the audiences with their impressive, record-breaking act, classic actors Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao from 'Badhaai Ho' come on borad Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The movie is being helmed by Hitesh Kewalya.

The duo earned rave reviews for their performance in 'Badhaai Ho', which won several awards and honours last year. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details.

He wrote: “#Update: Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who won hearts in #BadhaaiHo, join the cast of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... Valentine Day 2020 release.”

#Update: Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who won hearts in #BadhaaiHo, join the cast of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... Valentine Day 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and the release date has been locked as Valentine's Day 2020.

The film is the second instalment of the super hit film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' which released in 2017 and dealt with the problem of erectile dysfunction. The second part is based on the subject of homosexuality.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. However, the female lead for the second part has not been announced as yet.