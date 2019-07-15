close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neena Gupta

After 'Badhaai Ho', Neena Gupta-Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. However, the female lead for the second part has not been announced as yet.

After &#039;Badhaai Ho&#039;, Neena Gupta-Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan&#039;

New Delhi: After enticing the audiences with their impressive, record-breaking act, classic actors Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao from 'Badhaai Ho' come on borad Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The movie is being helmed by Hitesh Kewalya.

The duo earned rave reviews for their performance in 'Badhaai Ho', which won several awards and honours last year. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details.

He wrote: “#Update: Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who won hearts in #BadhaaiHo, join the cast of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... Valentine Day 2020 release.”

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and the release date has been locked as Valentine's Day 2020.

The film is the second instalment of the super hit film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' which released in 2017 and dealt with the problem of erectile dysfunction. The second part is based on the subject of homosexuality.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. However, the female lead for the second part has not been announced as yet.

 

Tags:
Neena GuptaGajraj Raobadhaai hoAyushmann KhurranaShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Next
Story

Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Panday roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar's romantic film?

Must Watch

PT4M26S

England win Cricket World Cup in super over