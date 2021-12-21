After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is Kartik Aaryan working on cricket based film? WATCH

New Delhi: After Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, looks like sports films is the flavour of the moment in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan's latest social media post hints a cricket-based project in the pipeline. Riding high on the success of Dhamaka, the workaholic star, Kartik recently wrapped and long and challenging schedule of Shehzada in Delhi and has now shared a mysterious post to his social media.

Taking to his social media, the Shehzada of Bollywood shared a video of him dressed in a whole cricket jersey and was seen batting on the pitch, which has completely left his fans gasping as they are left guessing if a cricket film is on the cards for the actor next. He captioned it, "Coming soon"

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the super success of Dhamaka, receiving endless love for impressing the audience in a new avatar.

Next on the cards, Kartik has a bag full of big-ticket announced films including, 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.