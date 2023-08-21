New Delhi: Rajshri & Jio Studios produced and Avnish Barjatya directed Dono has been winning hearts all over the internet. Not just the teaser, but also the film's title track that recently released got well received at all fronts. The fans kept appreciating how wonderful the song is, but even Bollywood personalities gave a thumbs up to the song.

After Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, Kiara Advani took to social media cheering for the song. She gave a shoutout to her good friend Paloma for her debut film, wishing her and the team all the luck and love! Yesterday, Dono locked it’s theatrical release date. Taran Adarsh exclusively broke the news on his social media platforms that Dono will hit cinema screens across the country on 5th October.





Rajshri Productions is in its 76th year of establishment and Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be in a theatre near you on 5th October.