NewsEntertainmentMovies
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

After smoking HOT 'Oo Antava', Samantha Ruth Prahu to return with another sizzler in 'Yashoda'?

According to sources, the makers are filming the song in Hyderabad on lavishly constructed sets. The song is billed as being raunchier than 'Oo Antava' in which Samantha spent much of her time on Allu Arjun's lap.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

After smoking HOT 'Oo Antava', Samantha Ruth Prahu to return with another sizzler in 'Yashoda'?

NEW DELHI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had the audience asking for more with her smoking hot 'Oo Antava' number in 'Pushpa: The Rise', is repoted to be returning with another sizzler in 'Yashoda'.

According to sources, the makers are filming the song in Hyderabad on lavishly constructed sets. The song is billed as being raunchier than 'Oo Antava' in which Samantha spent much of her time on Allu Arjun's lap. An official announcement is being made soon.

Unni Mukundan, a young and brilliant Malayalam actor, is also starring in the multilingual 'Yashoda', a sci-fi thriller being produced by Krishna Prasadsi Valenka's Sridevi Movies banner. Samantha plays the titular character in the film.

Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, all play significant roles in the film.

Samantha garnered pan-India acclaim for her outstanding performance in Raj and DK's Hindi OTT series 'The Family Man 2', led by Manoj Bajpayee. With 'Yashoda', she is said to be consolidating her fan base.

Live TV

Samantha Ruth PrabhuOo AntavaYashodaPushpaAllu Arjunsamantha item songSamantha picSamantha photosUnni Mukundan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022