After 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal to star in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh'

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who is the reason for the 'Josh' in the industry has bagged his next. The actor will star in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh' which will be the story of a freedom fighter set in the pre-independence era. The film is being produced by Ronnie Lahiri and will go on floors next month.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “CONFIRMED... Vicky Kaushal in Shoojit Sircar’s next film, titled #UdhamSingh... Story of a freedom fighter... Set in the pre-Independence era... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri... Starts next month... 2020 release.”

Vicky latest outing 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also starred Yami Gautam and broke several box office records. Becoming the first super-hit of 2019, the film is running in theatres even today. The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11 and might soon be a part of Rs 250 crore club.