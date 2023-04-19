topStoriesenglish2596697
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SUDHIR MISHRA

Afwaah Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Are On Run With Rumours Trailing Them

'Afwaah' also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Afwaah Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Are On Run With Rumours Trailing Them

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming directorial venture 'Afwaah', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, will have a theatrical release on May 5, the makers announced Wednesday.

Billed as a quirky thriller, the movie is produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's production banner Benaras Mediaworks. "If you run, it will follow you. If you hide, it will find you... An #Afwaah will never stop chasing you... Releasing in Cinemas on 5th May, 2023," the studio posted on its social media handles.

The trailer shows Sumeet as a politician who aspires for high office. His plans go awry when his fiancee, played by Bhumi, runs away. She meets Nawazuddin during her escape and rumours about them eloping spiral. An angry Sumeet sets on their chase and revive his political career. Check out the trailer below:

Bhumi also shared the trailer on her social media account and wrote, "You can try to escape, but the chase never stops…Ek Afwaah aapki zindagi palat sakti hai." The film's screenplay has been written by Sudhir along with Nisarg Mehta and Shiva Shankar Bajpai. The film is set to release in theatres on May 5.

'Afwaah' also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Dhrub Kumar Dubey and Sagar Shirgaonkar.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?