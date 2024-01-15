New Delhi: After a remarkable debut with The Archies, Agastya Nanda is set to mesmerize audiences once again in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming project, "Ikkis," a poignant biopic on the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Agastya expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share the screen with Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The young actor's candid take on the experience shed light on the camaraderie and warmth that envelops the 'Ikkis' set.

"They are such seniors, especially when you’re opposite Dharam ji, and you’re interacting with him, it is such a surreal moment, but I hope to learn a lot. They are such great actors and great people. They welcomed me so warmly," Agastya shared in the conversation.

Recalling a moment from Jaideep Ahlawat's look test, Agastya expressed the genuine warmth he felt from the seasoned actor. "I remember I went for Jaideep sir’s look test, and he was so warm, and he was just looking forward to it. So, I think there is already a warm vibe on set. I’ll definitely go on set and watch everything unfold," he added.

Agastya, stepping into the shoes of Arun Khetarpal, admitted to a mix of nerves and enthusiasm as he collaborates with Sriram Raghavan for this compelling project.