Ajay Devgn Shares Why 'Singham' Became A Favorite Among Women And Kids

Ajay Devgn’s iconic character, Bajirao Singham, is set to make a powerful comeback with 'Singham Again,' promising even more action and high-octane thrills. With the film’s trailer already creating waves, fans are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release on November 1st.

The director of the film, Rohit Shetty, along with Ajay Devgn, recently attended a special fan screening of the original 'Singham' (2011), where they interacted with fans and shared insights about the upcoming film.

During the event, Ajay Devgn was asked when he realized that the character of Singham had the potential for more stories.

Ajay Devgn responded, saying, “Not really, it's just that after the release of 'Singham' and then the kind of response we got from the audiences. Especially it was very strange for the first time in my life also, like typical action masala film was liked and the character was loved by the kids and women."

He further said, "I think this is the first time that the character like this where women started liking, I think it was a character that women thought that if you have a man it should be like this. In men it would work because it's an action film but when it started working in kids and women that's where you knew that there’s something right in the character.”

This unique appeal of the Singham character, which resonated not only with men but also with women and children, has contributed to its enduring success and made it a beloved figure in Indian cinema. As 'Singham Again' gears up for release, fans are excited to see what new adventures Bajirao Singham will take on, continuing the legacy of the much-loved franchise.