topStoriesenglish2589182
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BHOLAA

Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Bholaa' Leaked Online Hours Before Release

The film has been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film has been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others.
  • Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Kiran Kumar, Makarand Deshpande, and Vinit Kumar in crucial roles.

Trending Photos

Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Bholaa' Leaked Online Hours Before Release

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film 'Bholaa' leaked a day prior to the film's release. Directed by Ajay Devgn himself, the movie is set to release on March 30, 2023. Now, the film has allegedly been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others.

According to PTC, the film is now available on torrent sites and people are searching for the film using the keywords BholaaFree Download, Bholaa MP4 HD Download, Bholaa Tamil Rockers, Bholaa Telegram Links, Bholaa Movie Free HD Download and Bholaa Free Download Link. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

The upcoming action thriller film is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

'Bholaa' is Ajay's fourth outing as a director after 'U Me aur Hum' (2008), 'Shivaay' (2016) and 'Runway 34,' that released earlier this year.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Kiran Kumar, Makarand Deshpande, and Vinit Kumar in crucial roles.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas