topStoriesenglish2598299
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' To Release On Independence Day 2024? Details Inside

The release date of Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone's Singham Again has been preponed to Independence Day 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Diwali 2024.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' To Release On Independence Day 2024? Details Inside

Mumbai: The release date of Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Singham Again’ has reportedly been preponed to Independence Day from Diwali 2024. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Diwali, 2024. The film will go to floors in August, 2023. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the news. His tweet read, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… #SinghamAgain – the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise – to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts August 2023. 

Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Singham Again’ will see Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. ‘Singham Again’ is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise ‘Singham’. Recently, Ajay and Rohit Shetty began the preparations for their upcoming action film. ‘Singham’ was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits. Ajay Devgn was seen in many memorable on-screen police characters. But ‘Singham’ won him a different level of fanbase. 

Ajay Devgn was last seen in action film 'Bholaa' alongside Tabu. The film was also directed by him. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?