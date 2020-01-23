Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has 'terrific' run at box office, earns Rs 190 crore

New Delhi: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to become Ajay Devgn's second-highest-grossing film after 'Golmaal Returns' with its remarkable run at the box office. Currently at 190.43 crore, 'Tanhaji' inches closer to Rs 200 crore-mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film earned Rs 7.09 crore on Wednesday. He also stated that 'Tanhaji's run at the box office has been 'terrific' on weekdays and it eyes on close to Rs 75 crore business in Week 2.

"'Tanhaji is terrific on weekdays... Eyes Rs 75 cr+ biz in Week 2 - a remarkable feat... Historic in Maharashtra... Inches closer to Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr. Total: Rs 190.43 cr," he tweeted.

It will be Ajay Devgn's second film after 'Golmaal Again' to enter the 200 crore club and has already become the highest-grossing movie of Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, who play pivotal roles in 'Tanhaji'.

'Tanhaji', directed by Om Raut, is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' was declared tax-free in Maharashtra on Wednesday.