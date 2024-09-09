Birthday Boy Akshay Kumar Drops FIRST LOOK Of His New Film 'Bhooth Bangla,' Reuniting With Priyadarshan After 14 Years

Today, September 9, 2024, marks Akshay Kumar's birthday, and he treated his fans with a special surprise by announcing his new film 'Bhooth Bangla,' directed by Priyadarshan. The announcement included the first look of the film, and Akshay shared his excitement about reuniting with the director after 14 years.

In the image, Akshay is seen sipping milk from a bowl with a black cat perched on his shoulder.

In his caption, Akshay wrote, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, “The magical duo is back. collaborating after 14 years for the 7th time. Ak X Priyadarshan #happybirthdayakshaykumar.” Another added, “Happy Birthday My Hero.” Someone else chimed in, “ishe best announcement nhi ho skti thi guru ji.”

Many others wished Akshay a happy birthday with comments like, “Wish you happy birthday to you Akshay Kumar sir ko,” “Happy Birthday Akshay Sir Can't Wait To Watch #BhoothBangla,” and “Happy Birthday my Fav @akshaykumar . Original Khiladi of Bollywood.”

Details about the film, set to release in 2025, remain under wraps. Akshay and Priyadarshan have previously delivered several hits together, including 'Hera Pheri,' 'De Dana Dan,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Garam Masala,' and 'Khatta Meetha.'

On September 7, Akshay, who recently appeared in 'Khel Khel Mein,' hinted at the announcement on his birthday. He posted a motion poster on Instagram featuring a sinister metal face against royal red curtains, writing, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement.”

Akshay has an impressive lineup of films ahead, including 'Singham Again,' 'Sky Force,' 'Jolly LLB 3,' 'Welcome To The Jungle,' 'Shankara,' and 'Hera Pheri 3,' among others.