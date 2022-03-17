Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon attend special screening of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ in Delhi

New Delhi: As Akshay Kumar and Kriti Saon gear up for the release of their action comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the two attended the special screening of the film in Delhi on Thursday (March 17) in New Delhi. The movie will hit theatres tomorrow on the occasion of Holi. Earlier, the cast of the film promoted Sajid Nadiawala’s film in the Capital.

Post the screening of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, audience hugely appreciated the performances, seeti-maar dialogues, music and entertaining narrative and congratulated the actors giving them best wishes for the movie release.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ apart from Akshay and Kriti also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.