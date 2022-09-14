Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' becomes most watched movie on OTT this month

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar has a knack for surprising his audiences with his performances and releases. With its extraordinary and compelling plot, his most recent surprise, "Cuttputli," which is trending at number 1 on Disney Plus Hotstar, has swept India. Cuttputli is a complete entertainment package since it holds viewers' attention frame after frame with its enigmatic and thrilling plot, and keeps them guessing throughout the movie.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja while talking about the film receiving love from all quarters said, "Its always a good thing when movies do work. Always healthy for Bollywood,always healthy for entertainment industry. Cuttputli on ott and brahmastra on big screen have brought back the positive vibes." In the film, Akshay Kumar plays a cop who’s trying to hunt down a serial killer. He adopts a number of different strategies on this mission.

Cuttputli has received over 50 million views on Disney Plus Hotstar and is the most watched film on OTT this month. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet in the lead, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment. 'Cuttputli' is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

Apart from this the actor who was last seen on the big screen in the movie 'Raksha Bandhan' has number of projects lined up for release. It includes names such as 'Ram Setu', 'OMG 2', 'Gorkha' and 'Capsule Gill' among others